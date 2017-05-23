“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe at this stage the attack last night was conducted by one man.

“The priority is to establish if he was acting alone or as part of a network.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity.

“We would ask people not to speculate on his details or share names.

“Terrorists will attempt to disrupt our lives and sow mistrust and fear in our communities.

“We have a long history here in Manchester of our communities standing together during difficult times.

“In the coming days we will be working very closely with community leaders to address any concerns or issues that our community may have.”