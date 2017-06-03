Ariana Grande has visited victims of the Manchester terror attack in hospital, after returning to the city ahead of a benefit gig to raise money for those affected by the bombings.

The US singer was pictured delighting fans who were hospitalised after a nail bomb was detonated at her concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

The attack killed 22 people and injured over 100, with many of those still in hospital.

Ariana visited youngsters in a ward at the Royal Manchester children’s hospital on Friday (2 June).

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the bombing, shared some pictures of the youngster with the Ariana on Facebook, writing: “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. When your daughter asks after her 2nd operation: ‘Is Ariana OK?’ So happy she came i could burst! Never seen Jaden so happy! Even cried again myself.”

i love ya so much @ArianaGrande😍#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/ZabWukwjno — ㅤshem (@bieberdiesel) June 3, 2017

Ariana will take to the stage during the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday evening at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

There will also be performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

All net ticket proceeds from the show will go towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester, as well as commercial radio.