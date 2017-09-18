An armed LGBT student activist has been shot dead by police on a college campus in the US.

Scout Shultz, 21, died after police were called to the Georgia Institute of Technology late on Saturday night over reports of a person with “a knife and a gun”.

When officers arrived, Shultz - who was armed with a knife - refused to comply with “multiple verbal commands”, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Video taken at the scene appears to show Shultz telling officers to “Shoot me”.

The fourth-year-student, who defined as non-binary, was shot after they continued to advance on police officers with the knife.

Shultz was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they later died. No officers were injured during the incident.

An independent probe into the incident has now been launched.