They wrote:

The Special Olympics makes no sense. The Olympics are for the best athletes in the entire world to compete against each other to determine who is best.

Bad move.

Arnie responded to the since-deleted comment:

As evil and stupid as this comment is, I’m not going to delete it or ban you (yet) because it’s a teachable moment.

You have two possible paths ahead. Right now, I guarantee you that these athletes have more courage, compassion, brains and skill - actually more of every positive human quality than you.

So take their path - you could learn from them, and try to challenge yourself, to give back, to add something to the world. Or you can stay on your path, and keep being a sad pitiful jealous Internet troll who adds nothing to the world but mocks anyone who does out of small-minded jealousy.

I know that all you really want is attention, so let me be clear. If you choose to keep going this way, no one will ever remember you