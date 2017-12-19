Arthur Collins, the ex-boyfriend of reality TV-star Ferne McCann, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail over an acid attack in a London nightclub that injured 22 people.

The 25-year-old threw the corrosive substance at a crowd in Mangle E8 in the early hours of April 17, leaving 16 people suffering with serious burns.

Police said that in the immediate aftermath of the incident there were fears that the eye injuries of three victims were so severe that their vision could be permanently affected.

Although this proved not to be the case, one of the victims told the court during the trial that he still suffers blurred vision in one of his eyes.

Last month, Collins was found guilty of five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of actual bodily harm at Wood Green Crown Court.

The court heard how the attack happened after he got into an altercation with a group of men on the dance floor at the club shortly before 1am.