Ashley Graham Reminds Us Cellulite Is Nothing To Be Ashamed Of With Unapologetic Image Of Her Thighs

Ashley Graham has reminded us all that cellulite is nothing to be embarrassed about by posting an empowering image on Instagram.
The model, who is a UK size 16, shared the image of her leg along with the caption: “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in.
“And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either.”
The image has been liked more than 320,000 times since it was posted on Instagram on Thursday, with hundreds of people thanking Graham for promoting body positivity.
“Thank you for posting this and being real,” one said.
Another added: “I needed to see this. Ashley you don’t know how much courage you give me. You are beautiful.”
This isn’t the first time Graham has spoken out about cellulite on social media.
Last summer she posted another image showing her legs, with the caption: “A little cellulite never hurt nobody.
“Stop judging yourself, embrace the things that society has called ‘ugly’. #lovetheskinyourein #beautybeyondsize.”
In an interview with The Huffington Post UK, Graham revealed why she is so passionate about breaking down society’s “unrealistic” beauty standards.
“Women are finally wanting to talk about body shaming, they’re finally wanting to fight back and they want people to look up to in the media. I’m happy to be that woman because I am that woman,” she said.
“It takes years of healing and years of encouragement and that’s really why I wanted to create a community of women to be able to talk about these body woes and insecurities and body shaming that a lot of women have within themselves because you’re not alone.”