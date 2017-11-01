We know that around 66 million years ago the dinosaurs were eradicated by a city-sized asteroid that struck the Earth.

What we’re not entirely sure of however is what happened straight after the impact, in the following years.

Well in much the same way that the arrival of winter signifies death in the book ‘Game of Thrones’, it appears as though winter was also the the downfall for our scaly relatives.

A team of researchers who have been drilling into the vast crater of the asteroid were able to confirm that not only was the Earth plunged into a deadly winter but that it was even worse than originally believed.