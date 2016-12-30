TECH

Astronauts On The International Space Station Just Pulled Off The Best Mannequin Challenge Yet

'The result is kind of sci-fi spooky don’t you think?'

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) have, in their own words, taken the mannequin challenge to “new heights”.

Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, tweeted a video on Thursday which shows the team “frozen” inside the ISS.

“We got the whole crew together and took the #MannequinChallenge to new heights,” said Pesquet on Twitter in English and French. He added on Facebook: “The result is kind of sci-fi spooky don’t you think?”

We do. It’s the best yet.

