The signal appeared as part of a routine observation of seven solar systems that they believed contained red dwarf stars with orbiting planets.

Scientists from the Arecibo Observatory have finally found what they believe is the cause of a mysterious radio signal that was picked up during one of their routine observations last month.

Now after consulting with both other experts in radio astronomy and The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), Prof Abel Méndez and his team are confident that they know what caused it.

“The best explanation is that the signals are transmissions from one or more geostationary satellites.” explains Prof Méndez. “This explains why the signals were within the satellite’s frequencies and only appeared and persisted for Ross 128; this star is close to the celestial equator where many geostationary satellites are located.”

However if you think the mystery has been fully solved, then you might want to keep on reading.

You see while a satellite had already been put forward as one of the possible explanations for the signal it came with a significant caveat which is that no known satellite has produced a radio burst like the one that was detected.

Prof Méndez explains that it could be caused by multiple reflections however the team will need to investigate further before they have a definitive answer.