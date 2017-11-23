Australia Is Now Home To The World's Largest Battery

Tesla have successfully completed the building phase of the world’s largest battery in south Australia, designed to store renewable energy.

The PowerPack, which was on a 100 day deadline (or else Elon Musk himself would have to foot the $50 million bill himself) has been turned on for a final stage of testing to ensure it meets government requirements.

State premier Jay Weatherill said: “While others are just talking, we are delivering our energy plan,” according to Reuters.