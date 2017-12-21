Mere months after opening and already it seems as though Tesla’s vast battery in Australia is already proving its worth. According to Renew Economy the 100MW facility had to bail out the Loy Yang A coal-fired power station after it tripped. While the Tesla battery isn’t strictly designed for tasks like these, it was a brief but important demonstration that revealed the incredible advantages that come from using battery storage.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Unlike conventional redundancy systems that can take minutes or even hours to plug the gaps, the Tesla battery was able to feed 7MW of clean energy straight into the grid within seconds, instantly covering for the the coal plant. It’s unlikely that Tesla’s battery will be doing something like this a lot in the future simply because it was providing electricity to a completely different district but as a showcase of what it can do it passed with flying colours. Australia’s Tesla battery is the largest in the world and was famously completed within just 100 days after Tesla’s founder Elon Musk claimed that if they couldn’t do it in 100 days then Australia wouldn’t have to pay for the battery.