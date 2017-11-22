Autumn Budget 2017: Philip Hammond's Key Announcements As They Happened

Hammond announced another £3 billion over two years would be set aside in preparation for Brexit, on top of £700 million already invested. “No one should doubt our resolve,” he said. “But this Budget is about much more than Brexit.”

Debt will peak at 86.5% of GDP this year but fall to 79.1% in 2022-23, “the first sustained decline in debt in 17 years”, Hammond says.

Borrowing is forecast to fall: £49.9bn this year, £39.5bn next year to £25.6bn by 2022-23, the lowest for 20 years.

“Regrettably our productivity performance continues to disappoint,” he said, adding it “remained stubbornly flat.”

The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) has downgraded its forecast for productivity growth, business investment and GDP, which it now expects to grow 1.5% in 2017 rather than 2%, 1.4% in 2018, 1.3 in both 2019 and 2020. Every GDP forecast until 2021/22 has been downgraded.

Hammond is casting this Budget as one for the future, while accusing Labour of “turning inwards to the failed and irrelevant dogmas of the past”.

“I know we will not build it overnight… …but in this Budget we will lay the foundations,” he said. However, as HuffPost’s Paul Waugh reported last night , Hammond’s ‘fit for the future’ Budget slogan has been revealed as a byword for cuts programmes.

As he began, Hammond said the world was on “the brink of a technological revolution” and Britain was at the forefront. He promised “a Britain we can be proud of… …a country fit for the future”, using the Budget’s slogan.

He added it would mean “significant investments for the future in skills, infrastructure and research and development”.

Theresa May’s spokesman said the Budget would “adopt a balanced approach, continuing to restore the public finances to health while investing in the NHS and public services and tackling the chronic shortage of housing”.

Stamp duty is abolished for first-time buyers purchasing a home worth less than £300,000 and the first £300,000 of ones worth up to £500,000 in London.

The basic rate income tax threshold will rise to £11,850 in April 2018 and higher rate threshold to rise to £46,350.

Hammond confirms a further pay rise of £600 for full-time workers through an increase in the National Living Wage. It will rise 4.4% in April, from £7.50 an hour to £7.83.

There will be an extra £10 billion in real terms for the NHS a year by 2020 and £350 million right away to allow health trusts to plan for this winter.

After the Grenfell Tower fire, the Chancellor announces £28m to fund mental health services for those who survived and a regeneration support for the surrounding areas.

Noting that home ownership is plummeting among the young, Hammond announces councils will be able to charge a 100% council tax premium on empty homes and a homelessness task, meant to rough sleeping by 2027.

Hammond announces a drive to boost electric cars: new £400 million charging infrastructure fund, n extra £100 million Plug-In-Car Grant, and £40 million in charging R&D.

Road tax for diesel cars that do not meet latest standards is to rise in April and the existing diesel supplement in Company Car Tax is also going up, he said, adding those buying cleaner diesel cars would not be affected.

Another £20m to support Further Education colleges to teach T-Levels for those doing apprenticeships.

The National Productivity Investment Fund will be extended by a year and expanded to more than £31bn.

Hammond announced there will be a £1.5bn package to respond to “genuine concerns” over the rollout of Universal Credit. Read more about the reforms here.