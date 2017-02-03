Everyone knows weddings aren’t cheap, but with more and more of us aspiring to Pinterest-perfect nuptials the cost of getting hitched is more than ever. Now the official figures have been released, from wedding planning site Bridebook, confirming just how much brides are willing to spend on their dress. And you might want to hold on to your bank account ladies.

SvetaY via Getty Images

The average wedding dress, based on data from 5,000 brides, is now coming in at £1385. With the average UK salary at £27,600 in 2016, that price tag is eating up 77% of your monthly salary, without even factoring in the rest of the costs. If you’re choosing a high-street option, you can slash that to a (slightly more respectable) £780. While the thriftier second-hand buyers can expect to pay around £605. And if you live in London be prepared to stump up even more (yes we know, you already pay through the nose for everything else) as the average price for a dress in the capital is a whopping £1,677. Two brides, who spent more than the average amount on their dresses have spoken to The Huffington Post UK about what they spent their money on.

Nicki Shields Nicki Shields

Bride Nicki Shields spent £3,000 on her dream dress, after finding it on a secondhand website: “I didn’t want to spend much more that £3k but I fell in love with an Elizabeth Fillmore dress, which was over £6k. I knew I didn’t want to spend that much, so I really think about it again until someone suggested Preloved. “The good news is, I had a little bit of money left over so I bought a second dress! Plus I got married in Ibiza so had a registry office wedding before - which obviously required ANOTHER dress!”

Rosie OBrien Rosie O’Brien