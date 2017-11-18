One of the four people killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane has been named.
Captain Mike Green was flying the two-seater helicopter which collided with a Cessna 152, a light two-seater aircraft.
Green was, according to Sky News, a senior instructor with more than 30 years of flying experience.
He was a member of the Helicopter Services team based at Wycombe Air Field in Buckinghamshire.
The crash happened in dense woodland near the historic Waddesdon Manor in Upper Winchendon, near Aylesbury at around midday on Friday.
Two people were aboard each aircraft, Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said at a press conference on Friday evening.
Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash.
A member of the Rothschild family has told of her shock after a mid-air collision between a helicopter and an aircraft missed her by five minutes.