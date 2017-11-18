All Sections
    Aylesbury Crash: Helicopter Pilot Named Among Victims Of Mid-Air Collision

    A helicopter and light aircraft collided on Friday afternoon.

    18/11/2017 15:45 GMT

    One of the four people killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane has been named.

    Captain Mike Green was flying the two-seater helicopter which collided with a Cessna 152, a light two-seater aircraft.

    Green was, according to Sky News, a senior instructor with more than 30 years of flying experience.

    He was a member of the Helicopter Services team based at Wycombe Air Field in Buckinghamshire.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Investigations are underway to ascertain what exactly caused the crash

    The crash happened in dense woodland near the historic Waddesdon Manor in Upper Winchendon, near Aylesbury at around midday on Friday.

    Two people were aboard each aircraft, Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said at a press conference on Friday evening.

    Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash.

    A member of the Rothschild family has told of her shock after a mid-air collision between a helicopter and an aircraft missed her by five minutes.

    The woman, who did not want her full name published, told the Press Association she heard a loud bang while she was driving her car to a dog grooming event, near Waddesdon, in Buckinghamshire.

    Just five minutes earlier she had been picking a plant in the Wilderness Woods, the scene of the crash site, on the Waddesdon Estate.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Police resume the hunt for clues following the collision

    “I’m totally shocked,” she said. “I heard a loud bang, which I thought was a car crash.”

    Waddesdon Estate gardener Len Bellis described how he found the “burning wreckage” minutes later.

    He had been working nearby when he heard a “horrendous noise”.

    Mr Bellis said two men came running towards him from the woods shouting, “did you see it, did you see it?”

    He said one of them told him he heard a plane “stuttering” just before the crash.

    “I just came across the wreckage,” said Mr Bellis, who described the light aircraft as a “wreck” and “non-existent”, apart from the 5ft burning fuselage.

    He said he later found out he was just 10 yards from a body in the undergrowth.

     

