Casualties have been reported after a mid-air collision between an aircraft and a helicopter near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. The crash is understood to have happened near the historic Waddesdon Manor. Staff there directed emergency services to the scene. The crash happened in woods near the grounds, the manor said.

Note, this tragedy has not taken place at Waddesdon Manor, but nearby at Upper Winchendon https://t.co/oU9ujprF12 — Waddesdon (@WaddesdonManor) November 17, 2017

Aerial footage from Sky News showed the wreckage. There is no word on how many people were aboard each aircraft or how many survived. South Central Ambulance Service said: “We received the call at 12.09pm for a mid-air collision involving a helicopter and an aircraft in Upper Winchendon, near Aylesbury. “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including a Thames Valley air ambulance, two ambulance crews, two ambulance officers and a rapid response vehicle. “There have been a number of casualties at the scene, but at this stage this is all we are able to confirm.”

Thames Valley Police said in a statement the crash was reported at 12.06pm on Friday.

PA Archive/PA Images The crash happened near the grounds of Waddesdon Manor

Police have blocked off roads in the area.

A plane has come down at Waddesdon Hill - currently at scene. More to come as we have it pic.twitter.com/ZLl51n6JnP — Hayley O'Keeffe (@misshoknews) November 17, 2017

Both aircraft involved in the mid-air collision near Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, came from Wycombe Air Park, near High Wycombe, a spokesman said. In a statement the airfield said: “Wycombe Air Park can confirm that at 12.00pm we were informed of an incident north west of Aylesbury involving two aircraft from Wycombe Air Park. “Emergency services are at the scene and the Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed and have dispatched a field investigation team.” Police added: “Officers are currently at the scene of an air accident near the village of Waddesdon near Aylesbury. “The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and staff are en-route to the scene. Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance and preservation of life is first priority. “In consequence of this incident it is expected that there will be some disruption to the road network around Waddesdon for the rest of the day.” Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Service said they were at the scene “assisting other emergency services”.

Firefighters currently assisting other emergency services at scene of air accident near Waddesdon. Air Accidents Investigation Branch informed. Disruption to road network around Waddesdon likely for the rest of the day — Bucks and MK Fire (@Bucksfire) November 17, 2017

