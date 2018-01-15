Aziz Ansari Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual assault made against him.
The actor - best know for starring in ‘Parks And Recreation’ and creating and starring in ‘Master Of None’ - was accused of assaulting an anonymous 23-year-old photographer, who came forward with her story.
In her account, which she called the encounter the “worst experience with a man I’ve ever had”, she detailed how after a date with Aziz, he took her back to his apartment and she became “uncomfortable” with his advances.
Speaking to Babe, she said: “Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points. I stopped moving my lips and turned cold. I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested. I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored.”
She claimed after she repeatedly told him she did not want to have sex, she left his apartment and “cried the whole way home” having felt “violated”.
Aziz has now issued a statement on the matter, which read: “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers.
“We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”
He continued: “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay’, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.
“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned.”
He concluded: “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.
“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”
The woman said she came forward with her story after seeing Aziz become the first Asian-American actor ever to win a Golden Globe for acting in a TV show at last Sunday’s awards, where he was seen wearing a pin in support of the Time’s Up movement.