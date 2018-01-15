Aziz Ansari Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual assault made against him.

The actor - best know for starring in ‘Parks And Recreation’ and creating and starring in ‘Master Of None’ - was accused of assaulting an anonymous 23-year-old photographer, who came forward with her story.

In her account, which she called the encounter the “worst experience with a man I’ve ever had”, she detailed how after a date with Aziz, he took her back to his apartment and she became “uncomfortable” with his advances.

Speaking to Babe, she said: “Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points. I stopped moving my lips and turned cold. I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested. I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored.”