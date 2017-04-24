All Sections
    24/04/2017 16:18 BST

    Barbara Windsor Biopic Trailer: BBC Reveal First Look At ‘Babs’ Drama

    Jaime Winstone and Samantha Spiro play Babs in the one-off drama.

    The BBC has given fans their first look at their upcoming biopic ‘Babs’, which charts Dame Barbara Windsor’s rise to fame.

    The ‘EastEnders’ legend will be played by both Jaime Winstone and Samantha Spiro in the one-off TV film, which doesn’t currently have an air date.

    BBC/YouTube
    Jaime as Babs 

    Two younger actresses will also depict Barbara in scenes detailing her childhood and teenage years.

    The cast also includes Zoë Wanamaker, who will play Joan Littlewood, a theatre director who often failed to see eye-to-eye with Barbara. 

    BBC/YouTube
    Samantha as an older Barbara 

    In the trailer, Joan tells Babs, portrayed by Jaime at this point in the story: “If you’re not careful, you’ll end up playing this sexy little blonde for the rest of your life.”

    Barbara’s dad, John Deeks, will be portrayed by Nick Moran, while Leanne Best (‘Cold Feet’) plays her mum, Rose.

    Watch the trailer above…  

    Barbara Windsor's Career In Pictures
    Conversations