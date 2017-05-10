We’ve had baby names inspired by the seasons, colours, holidays, parents’ favourite foods, and even Pokemon, and now the latest trend in celebrity monikers is animals.

With Zooey Deschanel naming her third child, Charlie Wolf, Cheryl and Liam Payne choosing Bear for their son, and not forgetting Jamie Oliver’s Buddy Bear, it seems things are getting a little wild in the nursery.

So we’ve got together the best animal-inspired baby names so you can upvote your favourite and then come back and see if it has risen to the top of the list.