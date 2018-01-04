The nominees for the 2018 Bafta EE Rising Star Award have been announced. The annual nominations represent five actors and actresses who have shown truly outstanding talent on the big screen in the past year and captured the attention of both the public and the film industry alike. Previous winners have included James McAvoy, Eva Green, Juno Temple, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Noel Clarke, Jack O’Connell, Will Poulter, John Boyega and last year’s winner, Tom Holland. The EE Rising Star Award is the only award voted for by the British Public and voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA. The winner will be announced on 18 February 2018 at the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony. Check out this year’s nominees below… Daniel Kaluuya

You’ll know him from… ‘Get Out’ Other credits include... ‘Skins’, ‘Psychoville’, ‘Black Mirror’, ‘Sicario’, ‘Johnny English Reborn’, ‘Kick Ass 2’ Coming up… ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Widows’ He says… “I have always admired the work of all the previous nominees of the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award. I’m honoured and grateful to BAFTA and the Jury for the nomination and can’t wait to celebrate it in my home city.” Florence Pugh

You’ll know her from… ‘Lady Macbeth’ Other credits include… ‘The Falling’ Coming up… ‘Outlaw King’, ‘The Little Drummer Girl’, ‘Malevolent’, Fighting With My Family’ and ‘The Commuter’ She says... “I feel truly honoured to be nominated for an EE Rising Star Award. The journey to get to this rewarding moment has been exhilarating, and so to feel recognition for doing something I love and the hard work many have put in feels very touching. It’s a very proud moment indeed.”

Timothée Chalamet

You’ll know him from… ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Other credits include... ‘Interstellar’, ‘Homeland’ Coming up… ‘Ladybird’ and ‘Hostiles’ He says… “I want to thank BAFTA and the jury for this incredible honour of a nomination for the EE Rising Star Award. I have seen many actors and peers that I admire get nominated for this award in previous years, so I am overjoyed to see my name included in 2018. Call Me By Your Name came out in the UK prior to the states, and British audiences embraced the film in a uniquely strong and passionate way. I feel an enduring sense of gratitude seeing this response echoed around the world, and for being included in this category.”

Tessa Thompson

You’ll know her from… ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Other credits include… ‘Dear White People’, ‘Selma’, ‘Creed’, ‘Westworld’ Coming up… ‘Annihilation’ and ‘Sorry To Bother You’ She says... “I am honoured to be chosen by BAFTA and the jury as a candidate for the EE Rising Star Award. It means so much that my work has been embraced in the UK and that I get to share this recognition with so many wonderfully talented actors. I look forward to learning the names of the other Rising Star honourees that I hope to be partying with the night of the BAFTA’s.”

Josh O’Connor

You’ll know him from… ‘God’s Own Country’ and ‘The Durrells’ Other credits include… ‘The Riot Club’, ‘The Program’, ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Ripper Street’ and ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ Coming up… ‘Only You’ He says… “I would like to thank BAFTA and the jury for nominating me for the EE Rising Star award. It was such a special experience making God’s Own Country and I don’t think any of us working on the Yorkshire Moors filming this intimate story expected the incredible journey it has been on in the past year. I’m so grateful to everyone who has embraced Johnny’s story and I am truly honoured and touched to be mentioned alongside an array of outstanding talent – thank you.”

Voting for this year’s Bafta EE Rising Star Award is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.