James Nesbitt used an appearance at Sunday (14 May) night’s TV Bafta Awards to take a stand against inequality in the acting industry.

Presenting the gong for Best Actress during the ceremony, the ‘Cold Feet’ actor called for change in the number of roles available for women.

His comments came after host Sue Perkins quipped about the gender pay gap, saying: “This award represents what so many actresses aspire to - being paid just under the same amont as the leading actor.”