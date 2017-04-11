The 2017 Bafta TV nominations have been announced, with the likes of ‘The Crown’ and Ant and Dec leading this year’s nominees. The shortlist was unveiled during a Facebook Live stream hosted by Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel and Broadchurch’s Andrew Buchan on Tuesday (11 April).

The nominations celebrate the best of what was shown on British TV in 2016, and the winners will be unveiled in a ceremony hosted by Sue Perkins at the London’s Royal Festival Hall on 14 May. Netflix series ‘The Crown’ leads the way with five nominations, including Best Drama Series and Leading Actress for Claire Foy, who plays HRH. Ant and Dec have been nominated twice in the Entertainment Programme category, with ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ going up against ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

However, the boys didn’t make the Entertainment Performance shortlist, with ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host Claudia Winkleman receiving a nod alongside Adam Hills, Graham Norton and Michael McIntyre. ‘Coronation Street’ has been dealt a blow, being snubbed from the Best Soap & Continuing Drama category, with all of its rivals going up against ‘Casualty’. Surprisingly, there was only one solitary nomination for the biggest show on TV, ‘The Great British Bake Off’, which was only shortlisted in the Best Features category. Other big nominees include BBC Three sitcom ‘Fleabag’, drama ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’, David Attenborough’s ‘Planet Earth II’ and BBC series ‘Happy Valley’.

Meanwhile, Ed Balls’ iconic ‘Gagnam Style’ moment on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ was also honoured in Virgin TV’s Must See Moment category. See a full list of nominations below: ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Adam Hills - ‘The Last Leg’

Claudia Winkleman - ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Graham Norton - ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Michael McIntyre - ‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’ ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

’Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’

‘Britain’s Got Talent’

‘Michael McIntyre’s Big Show’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ LEADING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar - ‘Murdered By My Father’

Babou Ceesay - ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’

Benedict Cumberbatch - ‘The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses’

Robbie Coltrane - ‘National Treasure’ LEADING ACTRESS

Claire Foy - ‘The Crown’

Jodie Comer - ‘Thirteen’

Nikki Amuka-Bird - ‘NW’

Sarah Lancashire - ‘Happy Valley’ SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Mays - ‘Line of Duty’

Jared Harris - ‘The Crown’

John Lithgow - ‘The Crown’

Tom Hollander - ‘The Night Manager’ SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nicola Walker - ‘Last Tango In Halifax’

Siobhan Finneran - ‘Happy Valley’

Vanessa Kirby - ‘The Crown’

Wunmi Mosaku - ‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’ COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

’Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe’

’Cunk On Shakespeare’

’The Last Leg’

‘Taskmaster’ FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Diane Morgan - ‘Cunk on Shakespeare’

Lesley Manville - ‘Mum’

Olivia Colman - ‘Fleabag’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - ‘Fleabag’ MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Asim Chaudhry - ‘People Just Do Nothing’

David Mitchell - ‘Upstart Crow’

Harry Enfield - ‘The Windsors’

Steve Coogan - ‘Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle’ SCRIPTED COMEDY

’Camping’

’Fleabag’

’Flowers’

’People Just Do Nothing’ DRAMA SERIES

’The Crown’

‘The Durrells’

‘Happy Valley’

‘War And Peace’ MINI-SERIES

’The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses’

‘National Treasure’

‘The Secret’

’The Witness For The Prosecution’ SINGLE DRAMA

’Aberfan: The Green Hollow’

‘Damilola, Our Loved Boy’

‘Murdered By My Father’

‘NW’ SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

’Casualty’

‘EastEnders’

‘Emmerdale’

‘Hollyoaks’ FEATURES

’The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs’

’The Great British Bake Off’

‘Travel Man: 48 Hours In’

‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ FACTUAL SERIES ‘24 Hours In Police Custody’

‘Exodus: Our Journey To Europe’

‘Kids On The Edge’

’The Prosecutors: Real Crime And Punishment’ REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

’First Dates’

’Muslims Like Us’

’The Real Marigold Hotel’

’The Secret Lives Of 5 Year Olds’ SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

’Behind Closed Doors’

‘Hillsborough’

’How To Die: Simon’s Choice’

‘Hypernormalisation’ SPECIALIST FACTUAL

’Alan Bennett’s Diaries’

‘Attenborough’s Life That Glows’

’Grayson Perry: All Man’

‘Planet Earth II’ INTERNATIONAL

’The Night Of’

‘The People Vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’

‘Stranger Things’

’Transparent’ LIVE EVENT ‘The Centenary Of The Battle Of The Somme’

‘Shakespeare Live! From The RSC’

‘Stand Up To Cancer’

‘The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration’ NEWS COVERAGE

Channel 4 News: Brexit - Day One

BBC North West Tonight: Hillsborough Inquests

Sky News Tonight - Aleppo: Death Of A City

Victoria Derbyshire - BBC News SPORT The Open (Sky Sports)

Rio 2016 Olympics (BBC)

Rio 2016 Paralympics (Channel 4)

Six Nations: England Vs Wales (ITV) CURRENT AFFAIRS ’Inside Obama’s White House’

‘Teenage Prison Abuse Exposed’ (’Panorama’)

‘Three Days Of Terror: The Charlie Hebdo Attacks’

‘Unarmed Black Male’ VIRGIN TV’S MUST SEE MOMENT

’Game Of Thrones’: Battle of the Bastards

’The Late Late Show With James Corden’: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

’Line Of Duty’: Urgent Exit Required

’Planet Earth II’: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

’Strictly Come Dancing’: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

’Who Do You Think You Are?’: Danny Dyer’s origins