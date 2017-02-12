All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/02/2017 21:12 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 13:00 GMT

    BAFTAS 2017: Best Lead Actress Award Goes To Emma Stone For 'La La Land'

    A popular win.

    Emma Stone won this year’s BAFTA Award for Best Lead Actress.

    She beat four other actresses for her turn in ‘La La Land’, the uplifting Hollywood musical that had received 11 nominations going into the evening, but didn’t have it all their own way, coming away with a relatively meagre five. 

    Emma took the chance to make an optimistic but nonetheless political comment in her acceptance speech, saying:

    “The world seems to be going through a bit of a time, and in a time that’s so divisive, I think it’s really special that we were all able to come together tonight, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity, and how it can transcend borders and make people feel a little less alone.” 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Emma Stone wasn't the first person on the night to mention "borders" in her speech

    Both Isabelle Huppert and Emma Stone had gone home victorious on Golden Globes night, when the categories were split into Drama and Musical/Comedy sections. 

    However, Isabelle Huppert wasn’t nominated in this category at the BAFTAS, while Amy Adams has been overlooked in the shortlist at the Oscars. 

    The nominees for this award were:

    AMY ADAMS Arrival
    EMILY BLUNT The Girl on the Train
    EMMA STONE La La Land
    MERYL STREEP Florence Foster Jenkins
    NATALIE PORTMAN Jackie

    Click here for the complete list of BAFTA film winners... 

    Stars Relax At BAFTAS After-Party
    MORE:ukfilm awards seasonBaftaBaftas 2017

    Conversations