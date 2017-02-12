Emma Stone won this year’s BAFTA Award for Best Lead Actress.

She beat four other actresses for her turn in ‘La La Land’, the uplifting Hollywood musical that had received 11 nominations going into the evening, but didn’t have it all their own way, coming away with a relatively meagre five.

Emma took the chance to make an optimistic but nonetheless political comment in her acceptance speech, saying:

“The world seems to be going through a bit of a time, and in a time that’s so divisive, I think it’s really special that we were all able to come together tonight, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity, and how it can transcend borders and make people feel a little less alone.”