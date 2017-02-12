All Sections
    12/02/2017 13:29 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 08:31 GMT

    Baftas 2017 Red Carpet: Emma Stone, Meryl Streep And Naomie Harris Lead Stars At The Awards

    Oh what a night.

    Sunday (12 Feburary) marked the biggest night in the British film calendar, as the best movies of the last year were celebrated at the Bafta Awards 2017

    It’s set to be an exciting night, as ‘La La Land’ leads the way with 11 nominations, while ‘Arrival’ and ‘Moonlight’ will both be hoping for success, having each scored nine nods.  

    But before the ceremony got underway at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the stars descended on the red carpet in all their finery.

    Getty/Pa
    Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Eddie Redmayne and Naomie Harris on the Bafta red carpet

    Nominees in attendance included Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Dev Patel, Emily Blunt, Casey Affleck, Naomie Harris, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Amy Adams, Hugh Grant, J.K. Rowling, Tom Ford, Tom Holland, Viola Davis and Michelle Williams

    Presenters and other guests who also turned out were Daisy Ridley, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Sophie Turner, Thandie Newton, Jamie Dornan, Penelope CruzLuke Evans and Noel Clarke.

    The guest list was topped off by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who stole the show with this red carpet appearance.

    Check out all the red carpet arrivals in the gallery below...

    Baftas 2017 Red Carpet

