Sunday (12 Feburary) marked the biggest night in the British film calendar, as the best movies of the last year were celebrated at the Bafta Awards 2017.

It’s set to be an exciting night, as ‘La La Land’ leads the way with 11 nominations, while ‘Arrival’ and ‘Moonlight’ will both be hoping for success, having each scored nine nods.

But before the ceremony got underway at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the stars descended on the red carpet in all their finery.