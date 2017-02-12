BAFTAS 2017: Best Film Award Goes To 'La La Land'

‘La La Land’ took home the Best Film Award gong at the 2017 BAFTA Awards in London.

‘La La Land’ had been the most highly nominated film going into this year’s Awards, with 11 nods, including Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress. But it didn’t see everything go their way on the night, with Ryan Gosling losing out to actor Casey Affleck for ‘Manchester by the Sea’, and Kenneth Lonergan winning Best Original Screenplay for the same film.

