    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/02/2017 21:16 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 12:59 GMT

    BAFTAS 2017: Best Film Award Goes To 'La La Land'

    It was a popular winner.

    ‘La La Land’ took home the Best Film Award gong at the 2017 BAFTA Awards in London. 

    It beat a strong field. The five nominees for the coveted statuette included: 

     ARRIVAL Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder
    I, DANIEL BLAKE Rebecca O’Brien
    LA LA LAND Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
    MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh
    MOONLIGHT Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

    Doug Peters/Doug Peters
    ‘La La Land’ scooped the biggest gong of the night

    ‘La La Land’ had been the most highly nominated film going into this year’s Awards, with 11 nods, including Best Director, Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress. But it didn’t see everything go their way on the night, with Ryan Gosling losing out to actor Casey Affleck for ‘Manchester by the Sea’, and Kenneth Lonergan winning Best Original Screenplay for the same film. 

    Click here for the complete list of BAFTA film winners... 

