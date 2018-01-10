Bafta chairperson Jane Lush has answered criticism over the fact the organisation’s 2018 film awards shortlist include an all-male set of Best Director nominees. Film fans and critics raised eyebrows when the nominees were revealed earlier this week, especially as they came just 48 hours after Natalie Portman’s on-stage comment about the Golden Globes shortlist also being made up entirely of men.

Writing in a HuffPost UK blog earlier this week, Kate Kinninmont - the CEO of Women in Film and Television (UK) - asked the question of why there are “so few women calling the shots behind the camera”. “In truth, it’s difficult to blame the Awards juries [or] voters,” she wrote. “There aren’t a whole ton of women to choose from.” ‘Lady Bird’ could still triumph on the night though, as Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalfe are nominated for Leading Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively. The script has also earned Greta a nod in the Best Screenplay category. You can see the full list of Bafta 2018 nominees here.