Look: It’s no secret that the Baftas can be quite dull. There, we said it.
Obviously, it’s wonderful to see so many creative talents from the film industry come together to celebrate some of the movies of the past 12 months. But the ceremony itself is often pretty boring.
Thankfully, Salma Hayek was presenting the Best Actor award on Sunday (18 February) night and pulled a Natalie Portman shortly before announcing the nominees.
With a deadpan delivery worthy of its own award, Salma said: “In this very important and historical year for women, I am here on this legendary stage to celebrate men.”
We hear you, Salma. We hear you. And the people of Twitter enjoyed her take on things too:
When it came to handing out the prize - which was won by Gary Oldman - Salma had another trick up her sleeve and announced Frances McDormand as winner instead.
Thankfully, Frances did go on to win Best Actress as it would have been pretty awkward if she hadn’t.
‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ was the big winner at the ceremony, taking home five Baftas, including the highly-coveted Best Film prize.
Other winners on the night included Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Janney and Ridley Scott, who was awarded the Bafta Fellowship. See the full winners list here.