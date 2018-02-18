Look: It’s no secret that the Baftas can be quite dull. There, we said it.

Obviously, it’s wonderful to see so many creative talents from the film industry come together to celebrate some of the movies of the past 12 months. But the ceremony itself is often pretty boring.

Thankfully, Salma Hayek was presenting the Best Actor award on Sunday (18 February) night and pulled a Natalie Portman shortly before announcing the nominees.

With a deadpan delivery worthy of its own award, Salma said: “In this very important and historical year for women, I am here on this legendary stage to celebrate men.”