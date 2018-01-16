EE is offering you and a friend the chance to win once-in-a-life-time tickets to the glamorous 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards.
These money-can’t-buy tickets are your golden pass to experience the world-famous red carpet and watch the award-winning ceremony alongside renowned leading film stars and talent.
The exclusive package in a VIP box includes:
- A pair of money-can’t-buy tickets to attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony 2018
- 2 x seats at the Royal Albert Hall
- Access to the red-carpet action to watch the film stars arrive
- An exclusive EE goody bag
- Black tie dinner in a London restaurant
- A one-night stay at a central London hotel
The exclusive goody bag includes:
- A Vertuo Nespresso coffee machine
- Google Pixel 2 handset in black, 64GB
- Google Daydream View 2 headset
- A box of 30 Nespresso coffee capsules
- A 30ml bottle of La Vie Est Belle Lancôme Perfume
- 4GEE On-the-Go Movie Kit
- Three Paul Edmonds body washes
- A 375ml bottle of Taittinger
- A 375ml bottle of Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
- A magnum of San Pellegrino water
- Hotel Chocolat selection box
The EE British Academy Film Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington on Sunday 18 February 2018.
To be in with a chance of winning the tickets, just answer the following question….
The competition closes at 12pm on Friday 2 February 2018.
In addition to winning a pair of VIP tickets and an EE goody bag, why not vote for the EE Rising Star Award, the only award voted for by the British public and presented on the night of the EE British Academy Film Awards - www.ee.co.uk/BAFTA
Nominee voting opens on Thursday 4 January 2018 and closes on Wednesday 14 February 2018.