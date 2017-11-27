Dad's Final Note To Daughter On Her 21st Birthday Is Both Beautiful And Heartbreaking

A father’s final message to his little girl on her 21st birthday is breaking hearts across the globe.

The message was written by Michael Sellers shortly before he died from stage four pancreatic cancer in August 2013. His daughter Bailey was just 16 years old at the time.

Every year since then, Bailey has received flowers and a note from her late dad on her birthday. For her 21st birthday on 26 November she received the last ever bouquet.

Bailey, who is from Johnson City, Tennessee, shared her dad’s final message to her on Twitter where it received a staggering 1.4million favourites. She wrote: “My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday.

“Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy.”