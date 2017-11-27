Dad's Final Note To Daughter On Her 21st Birthday Is Both Beautiful And Heartbreaking

A father’s final message to his little girl on her 21st birthday is breaking hearts across the globe.
The message was written by Michael Sellers shortly before he died from stage four pancreatic cancer in August 2013. His daughter Bailey was just 16 years old at the time.
Every year since then, Bailey has received flowers and a note from her late dad on her birthday. For her 21st birthday on 26 November she received the last ever bouquet.
Bailey, who is from Johnson City, Tennessee, shared her dad’s final message to her on Twitter where it received a staggering 1.4million favourites. She wrote: “My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday.
“Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy.”
Bailey shared a photo of the flowers, as well as a letter her dad had written and a photo of her sat on Michael’s shoulders when she was a child.
She also tweeted: “Every year I looked forward to my birthday because I felt like he was still here with me, but this is the last year I get them so it’s so heartbreaking.”
The emotional note from her dad read: “Bailey. This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place.
“You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest.
“I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you Boo Boo and happy birthday!!!! Daddy.”
Bailey’s mum Kristy told ABC News she was privy to her husband’s plans prior to his death.
“We were sitting on the couch - and it was about a month before he passed away - and he said he had already done it. That this was what his plans were,” she said.
“He said, ‘I’m going to do it until her 21st birthday. And if she’s married, ask her significant other to send her flowers in remembrance of me.’”