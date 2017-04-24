All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/04/2017 07:51 BST | Updated 24/04/2017 07:52 BST

    Bananarama Announce Reunion Plans With Original Trio Heading On UK Tour

    Siobhan Fahey has returned to the band, 29 years after their last performance as a threesome.

    80s pop trio Bananarama have announced plans of comeback. 

    The group - made up of Keren Woodward, Sara Dallin and Siobhan Fahey - are reuniting 29 years after their last performance as a threesome. 

    They are set to tour the UK later this year, with tickets going on sale this week, they told The Sun. 

    Gabor Scott via Getty Images
    The original Bananarama line-up are reuniting

    Sara said: “We first had a chat about it over Christmas and before we knew it the whole thing snowballed. Keren and I called Siobhan to chat about it and things went from there.”

    Siobhan added: “By the time I managed to come over to talk about it, somehow it had become a done deal, the dates had been scheduled and we had a photoshoot arranged.”

    Having released their first single in 1983, the trio fell apart five years later, when Siobhan quit the group.

    She went on to form rival act Shakespeare’s Sister, becoming embroiled in a bitter feud with her former bandmates. 

    She was replaced by new member Jacquie O’Sullivan, who then left in 1991, before Sara and Keren relaunched themselves as a duo. 

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Keren and Sara have continued to play shows as a duo prior to their reunion with Siobhan

    Of returning to the group, Siobhan said: “It’s pretty nerve wracking for me, it was 29 years ago that I left so I’m rusty to say the least.

    “I didn’t say ‘yes’ immediately, I was in complete shock but my heart felt a sense of absolute joy and I just felt it was the right time in my life.

    “Emotionally it felt like something I needed to revisit, to go back to my roots and that time with my best friends.”

    The band are famous for their hits including ‘Love In The First Degree’, ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘It Ain’t What You Do’. 

    News of their reunion comes after fellow 80s group Bros announced plans for a UK tour at the end of 2016. 

    However, they later scrapped the majority of the dates, blaming “unforeseen logistical circumstances”. 

    'The Big Reunion': Who We Want For Series 3
    MORE:ukmusicnostalgiaKeren WoodwardSiobhan Faheysara dallinBananarama

    Conversations