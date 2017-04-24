80s pop trio Bananarama have announced plans of comeback. The group - made up of Keren Woodward, Sara Dallin and Siobhan Fahey - are reuniting 29 years after their last performance as a threesome. They are set to tour the UK later this year, with tickets going on sale this week, they told The Sun.

Gabor Scott via Getty Images The original Bananarama line-up are reuniting

EMPICS Entertainment Keren and Sara have continued to play shows as a duo prior to their reunion with Siobhan

News of their reunion comes after fellow 80s group Bros announced plans for a UK tour at the end of 2016. However, they later scrapped the majority of the dates, blaming “unforeseen logistical circumstances”.