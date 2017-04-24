80s pop trio Bananarama have announced plans of comeback.
The group - made up of Keren Woodward, Sara Dallin and Siobhan Fahey - are reuniting 29 years after their last performance as a threesome.
They are set to tour the UK later this year, with tickets going on sale this week, they told The Sun.
Sara said: “We first had a chat about it over Christmas and before we knew it the whole thing snowballed. Keren and I called Siobhan to chat about it and things went from there.”
Siobhan added: “By the time I managed to come over to talk about it, somehow it had become a done deal, the dates had been scheduled and we had a photoshoot arranged.”
Having released their first single in 1983, the trio fell apart five years later, when Siobhan quit the group.
She went on to form rival act Shakespeare’s Sister, becoming embroiled in a bitter feud with her former bandmates.
She was replaced by new member Jacquie O’Sullivan, who then left in 1991, before Sara and Keren relaunched themselves as a duo.
Of returning to the group, Siobhan said: “It’s pretty nerve wracking for me, it was 29 years ago that I left so I’m rusty to say the least.
“I didn’t say ‘yes’ immediately, I was in complete shock but my heart felt a sense of absolute joy and I just felt it was the right time in my life.
“Emotionally it felt like something I needed to revisit, to go back to my roots and that time with my best friends.”
The band are famous for their hits including ‘Love In The First Degree’, ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘It Ain’t What You Do’.
News of their reunion comes after fellow 80s group Bros announced plans for a UK tour at the end of 2016.
However, they later scrapped the majority of the dates, blaming “unforeseen logistical circumstances”.