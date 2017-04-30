All Sections
    • NEWS
    30/04/2017 10:07 BST

    Bank Holiday Opening Times For Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s And More

    Please adjust your shopping schedule.

    May Day! A day for maypole dancing! For political protest! And for the more lazy among us, another lie in! 

    This year the bank holiday falls appropriately on Monday 1 May and as usual, your shopping schedule could be subject to change.

    Take note of these May Day bank holiday opening hours and don’t get caught out.

    lechatnoir via Getty Images
    Your shopping schedules could be subject to change this bank holiday 

    Tesco

    Tesco Metro stores, superstores and Express stores will be open as usual on the May Day bank holiday Monday. Closing times for other stores vary, so check your local branch online. 

    Sainsbury’s

    Sainsbury’s stores will have different opening times over the May Day bank holiday so check the status of your local store with the online branch finder.  

    Morrisons

    Saturday: Normal opening hours, 7am - 10pm for most stores. 

    Sunday: Normal opening hours, 10am - 4pm or 11am - 5pm. 

    Monday: 8am - 7pm for most stores. 

    Some local branches may have varied opening hours - check the store finder. 

    Waitrose

    Saturday: Normal opening hours. 

    Sunday: Normal opening hours, 10am -4pm or 11am - 5pm. 

    Monday: 9am - 6pm or 8pm for most stores. 

    Some local branches may have varied opening hours - check the store finder.

    B&Q

    Saturday: Normal opening hours, 7am - 8pm for most stores. 

    Sunday: Normal opening hours, 10am - 4pm for most stores.

    Monday: Normal opening hours, 7am - 8pm or 9pm. B&Q Grimsby open from 9am - 5pm.

    Some local branches may have varied opening hours - check the local store finder. 

    Homebase

    Saturday: Normal hours, 7am - 8pm. 

    Sunday: Normal hours. Use the store finder to check your local branch.  

    Monday: Normal hours, 7am - 8pm. 

    Wickes

    Saturday:Normal hours, 6.30am - 9pm. 

    Sunday:Normal hours, 6.30am - 9pm. Use the online store finder to double check your local branch. 

    Monday: Normal hours, 6.30am - 9pm. 

