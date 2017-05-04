Barbara Windsor has revealed she broke down and wept after watching the drama ‘Babs’ about her life story.

Barbara kept her composure although her husband Scott shed a few tears beside her, she revealed. It was only when the credits rolled that she finally let the tears roll.

“It was a very emotional experience for me and I could hear Scott crying at times sitting next to me as well as laughing out loud at other parts.

“I managed to get through it without completely breaking down but at the end I stood up and walked out of the room and had a good cry. It was a lot to take in and relive.”

The much-loved veteran actress was invited to watch the 90-minute film of her rollercoaster life from the East End of London to her place at the helm of ‘EastEnders’, via theatre work, marriages, divorces, Carry On films and near-bankruptcy.