Barbara Windsor has revealed she broke down and wept after watching the drama ‘Babs’ about her life story.
Barbara kept her composure although her husband Scott shed a few tears beside her, she revealed. It was only when the credits rolled that she finally let the tears roll.
“It was a very emotional experience for me and I could hear Scott crying at times sitting next to me as well as laughing out loud at other parts.
“I managed to get through it without completely breaking down but at the end I stood up and walked out of the room and had a good cry. It was a lot to take in and relive.”
The much-loved veteran actress was invited to watch the 90-minute film of her rollercoaster life from the East End of London to her place at the helm of ‘EastEnders’, via theatre work, marriages, divorces, Carry On films and near-bankruptcy.
“it brought back many memories, both happy and sad,” she says. “My childhood and my parents’ divorce were particularly difficult and painful times for me, watching my relationship with them both, and different decisions and events that also happened. But it was also full of joyful moments and made me think what an incredibly lucky lady I have been to have lived such a life and met such incredible friends and various people.”
Viewers who only know Barbara from her ‘EastEnders’ days will be surprised by the amount of success, failure and scandal she’d managed to pack in long before she set foot in Albert Square, and the actress hopes they enjoy it all.
“I want them to see the real me and how I came through the ranks of our business and the events that made me who I am today. It has not always been easy and, like most people in life my own journey has been full of highs and lows. I have made mistakes and in equal measures had some great successes and a blessed life to look back on.
“But I am proud to say I have always been honest about who I am and what I have done - much to my own detriment at times, as some of those things have often been thrown back in my face. But that’s who I am and when I wrote my book ‘All Of Me’ back in 2000, I thought well, that’s what I have to tell.”
‘Babs’ airs on Sunday 7 May at 9pm on BBC One.