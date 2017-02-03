The deep sea is one of the most inhospitable environments on the planet and is home to some of its strangest creatures.

The latest specimen to have courted scientists’ attention is the barbeled dragonfish, a terrifying predator with an arsenal of evolutionary quirks.

It’s equipped with two rows of dagger-like teeth, a distensible stomach and a set of bioluminescent chin barbels to attract prey.

But perhaps the strangest feature is one that’s found in just a small number of the deep sea predators: a flexible head joint.