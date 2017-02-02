Barry Gibb has revealed how he once had a paranormal experience in which he claims he saw his late brother and fellow Bee Gees bandmate Robin in his house in Miami.

Barry was talking about the loss of his twin brothers Maurice and Robin during a chat with Piers Morgan for ‘Life Stories’ on ITV, during which he recalled the strange encounter.

Robin died from cancer in 2012, and Barry recalls now: “I saw Robin in my house in Miami walk across from the front door to the bar and I went to look and there was nobody there.

“Maybe it’s in your own head but it was Robin. [It was a] nice experience, it wasn’t scary it was just ‘Ooh there’s Rob.’”