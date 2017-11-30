Hundreds of outraged Bath University students have marched through campus to protest the six-figure “golden goodbye” handed to the UK’s highest paid vice chancellor after she agreed to stand down amid a major row over pay. Waving banners and letting off coloured flares, crowds called for Professor Dame Glynis Breakwell - whose £470,000-a-year salary and benefits package amounts to three times that of the Prime Minister - to be ousted from her post immediately. “We are tired of everything being about Glynis and being about senior management, when it should be about us - the students,” 19-year-old rally organiser Jessica Louise told the energised group of demonstrators.

Jasmin Gray/HuffPost UK Students marched through Bath University campus on Thursday in a protest over executive pay

“We see right through their bullshit to the truth - that Glynis will leave here taking over half a million pounds of our money and that isn’t right.” “We need change now, not in 2019 when she leaves. Lets take back control and make change happen right now.”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Glynis Breakwell will step down from her role as vice chancellor in August, it was announced this week

The demonstration comes after it was announced that 65-year-old Breakwell, who lives rent-free in a five-bedroom flat in Bath’s famous Lansdown Crescent as part of her position, would be retiring in February 2019 - but not before enjoying a six month sabbatical on full pay after stepping down from her role in August. The university sparked further fury when it revealed that it would be writing off a £31,489 car loan for Breakwell, as agreed on her appointment in 2001, despite claiming she would receive “no payments for loss of employment”. Critics such as former education minister Lord Adonis have claimed her exit package amounts to “about £700,000” when considering the rest of this year’s salary and Breakwell’s paid sabbatical.

BATH UNI: Look at small print: the terms on which the VC is departing are outrageous. She is staying as a lame duck until next August & will then be on full pay for ANOTHER SIX MONTHS ('sabbatical') - ie she will be paid about £700,000 to go. This is the real story — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) November 28, 2017

There has been a nationwide debate about the salaries of university bosses in recent months, with many vice chancellors earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year while tuition fees creep past the £9,000 mark.

Jasmin Gray/HuffPost UK Bath students criticised the university's vice-chancellor during the protest, demand she resign immediately

Marching through Bath University’s campus today, frustrated students blasted Rihanna’s anthem ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’. Meanwhile, others threw cookies in a nod to the professor’s now infamous expenses claim for a £2 packet of biscuits, despite her impressive salary. “Two, four, six, eight, how many biscuits will it take?” crowds chanted as they gathered at the centre of the university. During the demonstration, it was announced that in a student union referendum held this week, 87% of students had backed a vote of no confidence in the vice chancellor.

Jasmin Gray/HuffPost UK 87% of students had backed a vote of no confidence in the vice-chancellor