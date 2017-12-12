BBC News was blasted after accidentally airing an insensitive comment during a segment on Keith Chegwin’s death.

The presenter and entertainer died following a battle with progressive lung condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, on Monday (11 December).

The BBC News channel reported the story, and when they linked to a weather report, someone could be audibly heard saying: “Too much smoking probably.”

The moment was picked up by some on social media, who expressed their distaste at the remark: