    NEWS
    12/05/2017 11:13 BST | Updated 12/05/2017 12:09 BST

    BBC Question Time Edinburgh Man's Speech On Jeremy Corbyn And National Debt Goes Down A Treat

    If Attlee can do it...

    A young chap in the Question Time audience received a rapturous round of applause for his speech on why Jeremy Corbyn’s vision for Britain can work.

    Comparing the UK’s current national debt to that of the post-war period he asserted there was no reason Labour’s policies could work today when compared to what the party achieved in the 50s. 

    (An expert’s view on this theory can be found below).

    Panellists on the show, which came from Edinburgh and was presented by David Dimbleby, included Tory MP Ben Wallace, Labour’s Emily Thornberry, Joanna Cherry of the SNP, actor David Hayman and journalist Merryn Somerset Webb.

