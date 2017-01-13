“The fundamental problem is a lack of money. I don’t want to have a ping-pong of political points. I would just make a plea with you to get on the phone to Theresa May tonight, and get Theresa May and Phillip Hammond (Chancellor of the Exchequer) to simply ring two departments - the health department and local councils - and you only have to say one sentence: run a deficit.

“Please, spend what you need now, you will not be penalised for over-spending. That will solve the crisis now.”