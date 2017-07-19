The salaries of the ‘EastEnders’ cast have been revealed in a new BBC report, which includes the wages of all of the broadcaster’s actors, presenters and radio hosts earning more than £150,000.
Unsurprisingly, a number of the soap’s actors fall into this category and, for the first time, we can now see which stars are earning more than others.
The report places actors into pay brackets, and Laurie Brett (who plays Jane Beale), Linda Henry (Shirley Carter), Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), Letitia Dean (Sharon Mitchell), Tameka Empson (Kim Fox-Hubbard) and Diane Parish (Denise Fox) are among those earning between £150,000 to £199,999.
Perhaps surprisingly, Lacey Turner, who has won multiple British Soap Awards and National Television Awards for her portrayal of Stacey Slater, is also taking home significantly less than the soap’s male leads.
Meanwhile, Danny Dyer and Adam Woodyatt are being paid between £200,000 and £249,999 for their portrayals of Mick Carter and Ian Beale.
The report also includes the salaries of the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ team, along with stars of other shows including ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City’.
This information is being made public for the first time following a change to the BBC’s Royal Charter.
Culture Secretary Karen Bradley previously argued that it will help people to see that the corporation “produces value for money for the licence fee”.