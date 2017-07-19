Jo Joyner

Played: Tanya Branning 2006-2010



What. A. Woman.



Jo's character, Tanya, went to hell and back as Max's long-suffering wife, but the upsides were there, and Jo scooped loads of awards and even more fans during her time on the soap.



Jo returned to the Square for the soap's 30th anniversary, but in 2014, she was busy starring in the lead role of the comedy 'Trying Again'.



She also popped up on the 'Loose Women' panel a number of times, before joining the 'Ordinary Lies' cast in 2015.