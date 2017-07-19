Nick Grimshaw has been named as Radio 1’s top-earning presenter in a new report, which lists the wages of all of the BBC stars earning more than £150,000.
As well as fronting the Radio 1 breakfast show, Nick also serves as part of the presenting team for a number of the station’s events - including the Big Weekend and Teen Awards.
The report reveals that he takes home between £350,000 and £399,999 a year.
His salary is significantly higher than those of his fellow Radio 1 presenters Greg James, who is paid between £150,000 and £199,999, and Scott Mills, who is in the £250,000 to £299,999 bracket.
Noticeably absent from the report are the station’s two main female presenters, Clara Amfo - whose weekday show starts as soon as Nick’s finishes - and evening slot host Annie Mac.
Anni’s absence from the list can potentially be explained by the fact she welcomed her second child on 6 January of this year and was subsequently on maternity leave until June.
When contacted by HuffPost UK, a Radio 1 spokesperson highlighted the following section of Director-General Tony Hall’s statement: “But a word of warning; comparing people’s pay is not straightforward.
“Very few do precisely the same thing - people working at the same show may have other, or different, commitments.”
Shortly after the whole report’s publication, many observers noted the disparity between the BBC’s male and female talent.
While 25 men earn over £250,000, just nine women take home that amount.
Among the top earners are Chris Evans (£2.24m), Gary Lineker (£1.75m) and Graham Norton (£850,000).
The highest-earning female stars are ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host Claudia Winkleman (at most £499,999), the ‘One Show’s’ Alex Jones (at most £449,999), Fiona Bruce and Tess Daly (both at most £399,999).