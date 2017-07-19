Nick Grimshaw has been named as Radio 1’s top-earning presenter in a new report, which lists the wages of all of the BBC stars earning more than £150,000.

As well as fronting the Radio 1 breakfast show, Nick also serves as part of the presenting team for a number of the station’s events - including the Big Weekend and Teen Awards.

The report reveals that he takes home between £350,000 and £399,999 a year.