All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/01/2018 11:38 GMT

    BBC Sound Of 2018 Winner Announced As Norwegian Singer Sigrid

    The 21-year-old only started making music four years ago.

    Norwegian singer Sigrid has been named the 2018 winner of the BBC’s annual Sound Of... poll. 

    The 21-year-old is tipped as one to watch over the next 12 months, beating four other shortlisted acts to win the coveted title. 

    BBC
    Sigrid has won the BBC's Sound Of 2018

    Rex Orange County, IAMDDB, Khalid and Pale Waves also made the top five after 16 acts were long-listed in November

    The poll winner was decided on following votes from over 170 influential music experts including former winners and nominees StormzyEllie GouldingOlly Alexander, Loyle Carner, Michael Kiwanuka. 

    Of winning BBC Sound Of 2018, Sigrid said: “It’s a lot to take in to have won something as prestigious as BBC Music Sound Of.

    “I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I’m just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together.

    “I’m from a small town called Ålesund in Norway. I’m still 21 and it’s quite crazy to get this recognition.”

    She added: “I’m very excited about the year ahead and sharing new music with everyone. I want to thank the panel for voting and the team involved in BBC Music Sound Of 2018.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The 21-year-old only started making music four years ago

    Sigrid only started making music four years ago and her debut single ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ premiered on Radio 1 in February 2017 when it was named ‘Hottest Record in the World’.

    She also performed her single ‘Strangers’ live on BBC One’s ‘Sounds Like Friday Night’ in December. 

    Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac added of her win: “Sigrid is one of those really special artists making quality, exciting and feisty - yet fragile - pop songs that are an absolute pleasure to play on the radio.

    “Sigrid is an incredibly talented performer and songwriter and so very deserving of the Sound Of 2018 crown. I’m really looking forward to watching her rise.” 

    Listen to Sigrid’s track ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ below...

    MORE:ukmusicbbcSound of...sigrid

    Conversations