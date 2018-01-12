The 21-year-old is tipped as one to watch over the next 12 months, beating four other shortlisted acts to win the coveted title.

Norwegian singer Sigrid has been named the 2018 winner of the BBC’s annual Sound Of... poll.

Rex Orange County, IAMDDB, Khalid and Pale Waves also made the top five after 16 acts were long-listed in November.

The poll winner was decided on following votes from over 170 influential music experts including former winners and nominees Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Olly Alexander, Loyle Carner, Michael Kiwanuka.

Of winning BBC Sound Of 2018, Sigrid said: “It’s a lot to take in to have won something as prestigious as BBC Music Sound Of.

“I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I’m just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together.

“I’m from a small town called Ålesund in Norway. I’m still 21 and it’s quite crazy to get this recognition.”

She added: “I’m very excited about the year ahead and sharing new music with everyone. I want to thank the panel for voting and the team involved in BBC Music Sound Of 2018.”