BBC Under Fire For Allowing Climate Change Denier Nigel Lawson On Radio 4

The BBC has come under fire for allowing former chancellor Nigel Lawson to discuss climate change - which he described as “clap trap” - on the Today programme.

The Green Party has lodged an official complaint and the broadcaster was criticised by prominent scientists Brian Cox and Jim Al-Khalili, who said it was “irresponsible and highly misleading” to suggest major environmental threats were a debatable issue.

Lord Lawson, responding to an intervention on the dangers of climate change by former US vice president Al Gore, said: “It’s the same old clap-trap. He’s the sort of bloke who goes around saying the end of the world is nigh.