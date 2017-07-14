A mum is warning about an unlikely danger that could occur at a BBQ after her son was hospitalised.

Jenna Kuchik, from the US, explained that a bristle from a metal BBQ brush that was used to clean the BBQ had broken off and attached to her son’s chicken.

After eating his chicken, she said her son, Ollie, started crying and complaining there was a pain in his throat.

“After suspecting a BBQ bristle was stuck, we checked the other chicken that we hadn’t eaten yet and found one in there too,” Kuchik shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page on Thursday 13 July.