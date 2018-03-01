With the ‘beast from the east’ hitting the UK from one side and Storm Emma arriving from the other the chances are that getting from A to B is going to be pretty difficult over the next few days.
This is where technology can really come into its own, helping you to beat the weather and get to work (reasonably) on time.
Now before we list our favourite apps it’s important to note that above all else you should follow the Met Office’s official guidelines. If you’re lucky enough however to be in a part of the country where the weather hasn’t completely shut the local transport down, then these apps could prove invaluable.
Best travel apps for beating the weather
-
Bus CheckerBus Checker
-
Google MapsHuffPost UK
-
National RailHuffPost UK
-
CitymapperHuffPost UK
-
WazeHuffPost UK