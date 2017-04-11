Bella Hadid posed topless for Love Magazine and looked stunning as per.

The publication posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Hadid wearing floral underwear, to Instagram on 10 April and we can’t wait to see the full photoshoot.

Adding a heart cover-up to conceal her nipple as per the app’s guidelines, the magazine’s caption read:

“Happy Monday #outtake from Love 17 Bella Hadid by Carin Backoff and Lynette Garland.”