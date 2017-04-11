Bella Hadid posed topless for Love Magazine and looked stunning as per.
The publication posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Hadid wearing floral underwear, to Instagram on 10 April and we can’t wait to see the full photoshoot.
Adding a heart cover-up to conceal her nipple as per the app’s guidelines, the magazine’s caption read:
“Happy Monday #outtake from Love 17 Bella Hadid by Carin Backoff and Lynette Garland.”
It’s not a first-time-thing for the model either. Last year, Hadid bared her nipple piercing for Paper magazine - and took part in other shoots for Vogue Paris and Flare Magazine.
Friend and supermodel Kendall Jenner has famously embraced the body positivity #freethenipple movement by going braless under sheer tops, and sharing the snaps on her Instagram:
Jenner also earned her big break by wearing a sheer look for Marc Jacobs in 2014.