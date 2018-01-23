'Vasectomies For Unemployed Parents' Tory MP Says He Stands By 'Broad Point' In An Apology Video

A Tory MP who remarked “vasectomies are free” in an online rant about “unemployed wasters” says he stands by his “broad point” about the benefit system.

Ben Bradley, the 28-year-old who was handed the job of reaching out to young people by Theresa May earlier this month, has posted a video on Facebook apologising for the “immature” language he used in blog posts in 2012.

Bradley, elected MP for Mansfield in the 2017 General Election, wrote six years ago that jobless benefit claimants having children “means it’s not long before we’re drowning in a vast sea of unemployed wasters that we pay to keep!”

He also wrote: “If you can’t afford them, stop having them! Vasectomies are free.”

Labour’s shadow minister for voter engagement and youth affairs Cat Smith said Bradley’s words from 2012 were “repulsive”, while the Lib Dems’ Layla Moran said he should be ashamed of his “hugely misinformed and offensive comments”.

In a video on his Facebook page, Bradley said: “The language I used was immature, frankly”, adding it was “maybe deliberately provocative” in order to get readers of his blog.

He went on: “The broad issue I was trying to address was that there are a lot of people particularly in places like Mansfield who work very hard and have to make very difficult decisions financially about whether they can afford to have kids and I found that people find it frustrating when a small minority of people appear to take advantage of the benefits system.

“Now we have the benefits cap and the two child limit on child benefit and hopefully those things can’t happen anymore.”

Bradley added: “That was the broad point I was trying to make and I still stand by that.”