Rescued explorer Benedict Allen has been evacuated from dense jungle to the capital of Papua New Guinea with suspected malaria. The 57-year-old, who had been attempting to make contact with the indigenous Yaifo tribe not seen for 30 years, sparked fears when he failed to return from his mission. Three weeks after being dropped by helicopter into Bisorio, the father-of-two was spotted alive on Thursday near a remote air strip.

Rex Features Benedict Allen has been airlifted to safety with suspected malaria

On Friday his agent Jo Sarsby said: “We can confirm that Benedict Allen has been evacuated by helicopter and is now safe in Port Moresby. He is reported as feverish with suspected malaria. Benedict looks forward to being reunited with his family and friends but will need some time to get back to full health. He would like to send thanks for all the kind messages he has received.” BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, who is a personal friend of Allen’s, tweeted the explorer had become “disoriented on a remote jungle trek.”

Explorer @benedictallen is now recovering from fever, poss malaria in Papua New Guinea capital having got disoriented on remote jungle trek. November 17, 2017

Allen, who went on his trek without a satellite phone, GPS or companion, had been due back in Port Moresby last Sunday and was due to come back to the UK via Hong Kong. In a blog post on his website, Allen wrote in September: “The Yaifo are one of the last people on the entire planet who are out of contact with our interconnected world. “In October I’m hiring a helicopter to drop me off at the abandoned mission station, Bisorio – a forlorn place. “Last time the Yaifo greeted me with a terrifying show of strength, an energetic dance featuring their bows and arrows.

Rex Features Allen pictured exploring in the south American rainforests in 1983