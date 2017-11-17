Rescued explorer Benedict Allen has been evacuated from dense jungle to the capital of Papua New Guinea with suspected malaria.
The 57-year-old, who had been attempting to make contact with the indigenous Yaifo tribe not seen for 30 years, sparked fears when he failed to return from his mission.
Three weeks after being dropped by helicopter into Bisorio, the father-of-two was spotted alive on Thursday near a remote air strip.
On Friday his agent Jo Sarsby said: “We can confirm that Benedict Allen has been evacuated by helicopter and is now safe in Port Moresby. He is reported as feverish with suspected malaria. Benedict looks forward to being reunited with his family and friends but will need some time to get back to full health. He would like to send thanks for all the kind messages he has received.”
BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, who is a personal friend of Allen’s, tweeted the explorer had become “disoriented on a remote jungle trek.”
Allen, who went on his trek without a satellite phone, GPS or companion, had been due back in Port Moresby last Sunday and was due to come back to the UK via Hong Kong.
In a blog post on his website, Allen wrote in September: “The Yaifo are one of the last people on the entire planet who are out of contact with our interconnected world.
“In October I’m hiring a helicopter to drop me off at the abandoned mission station, Bisorio – a forlorn place.
“Last time the Yaifo greeted me with a terrifying show of strength, an energetic dance featuring their bows and arrows.
“On this occasion who knows if the Yaifo will do the same, or run off, or be wearing jeans and T-shirts traded eons ago from the old mission station.
“Nor do I have an obvious means of returning to the outside world, which is somewhat worrying, especially at my advanced age.
“Either I must paddle down river for a week or so – or enlist the help of the Yaifo, as I did last time.
“So, if this website or my Twitter account falls more than usually silent – I’m due back mid-Nov – it’s because I am still out there somewhere.
“So, don’t bother to call or text. Just like the good old days, I won’t be taking a sat phone, GPS or companion. Or anything else much. Because this is how I do my journeys of exploration. I grow older but no wiser, it seems.”