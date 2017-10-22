Police Storm Nuneaton Bowling Alley After Gunman Takes Two Hostages

A man has been arrested after a hostage situation at a bowling alley in Warwickshire. Bermuda Park in Nuneaton was locked down when the suspect held two male employees inside MFA Bowl for more than four hours. The unnamed man was arrested and taken to hospital, and both staff members – a duty manager and a lane host – were unharmed.

Pleased to say that the situation in #Nuneaton is now resolved. One suspect treated at scene and taken to hospital by ambulance... pic.twitter.com/GUi3Pd5THP — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) October 22, 2017

Chris Clegg, operations director of MFA Bowl, said: “He (the suspect) has been arrested and the two staff are safe.” People, including children, were evacuated from nearby properties in the retail park during the incident, which police confirmed was not terror-related. Clegg said the suspect was handcuffed and the two employees were checked over for shock.

Officers are dealing with ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton and confirm this incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) October 22, 2017

He said: “Two people were taken to a safe place, obviously they were checked over because obviously they might be in shock. “It’s obviously not an everyday situation. The ambulance, police were all checking them and making sure they were OK.” Warwickshire Police said specialist firearms officers and police negotiators, along with other emergency services attended the scene at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Google Maps A general view of Nuneaton Park.

The force announced shortly after 7pm that the suspect had been arrested. Chief Superintendent Alex Franklin-Smith said: “We would like to thank local people for their patience and co-operation while officers dealt with this incident. “We are pleased that we were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution and that there were no injuries.”

Shortly after 6.30pm a series of loud bangs could be heard and about 10 minutes later an ambulance was allowed through the cordon and two people got out. The gunman had brandished his weapon above his head and yelled “game over” after arriving at the bowling alley, one witness said. Alex MulHolland said: “We were just having a game… and a man who was also bowling ran across our lane and he was like ‘get out, get out’, shouting.

Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton. Please avoid the area. — Warwickshire Police (@warkspolice) October 22, 2017

“I was like ‘what’s going on?’ so I turn around and there was a white guy, greyish beard, weird-looking man, he’s got a gun up here, like this over his head. “He was saying ‘game over, game over’, everyone shouting, screaming, panicking, trying to get out and I didn’t know what to make of it, really. I ran, got my things as quickly as I could and get out of there.” Asked about the man’s weapon, his friend Liam Roberts said: “It was a shotgun, a long-looking thing. “I thought it was like a sword or a big knife but the second time when he came out near the door about 10 minutes after, this was to try and scare people, we knew it was a shotgun.”