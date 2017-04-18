STYLE

Best Celebrity Outfits At Coachella 2017: Katy Perry, Rihanna And More

Not a flower crown in sight ✌️

18/04/2017 10:31
Susan Devaney Writer

From Katy Perry and Lorde to Kylie Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio, celebrities opted for the most statement-making outfits as they soaked up the sun at Coachella this year. 

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Never the wallflower, Rihanna first turned heads in a head-to-toe sparkly catsuit by Gucci. The singer also rocked a denim ensemble with thigh-high white leather boots:

when you came dressed to be team turtle at the @kendricklamar show! #Chella17 #had2bethere #🐢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Kylie Jenner took inspiration from a highlighter and looked amazing (of course):

highlighter hair 🌈

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kendall Jenner opted for a tailored ensemble (with some sequins), sharing this pic to Instagram: 

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄🌴🐝

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Scroll down to see more of this year’s best celebrity outfits from weekend one - without a splash of mud in sight: 

  • Katy Perry and Jeremy Scott
    Jerritt Clark via Getty Images
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    Jerod Harris via Getty Images
  • Ashley Tisdale
    Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images
     
  • Sophie Turner
    Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images
     
  • Lorde
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Emma Roberts
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Ariel Winter
    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
  • Alessandra Ambrosio
    Timur Emek via Getty Images
  • Freida Pinto
    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
  • Taylor Hill and Lais Ribeiro
    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

