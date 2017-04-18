Best Celebrity Outfits At Coachella 2017: Katy Perry, Rihanna And More

From Katy Perry and Lorde to Kylie Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio, celebrities opted for the most statement-making outfits as they soaked up the sun at Coachella this year.
Never the wallflower, Rihanna first turned heads in a head-to-toe sparkly catsuit by Gucci. The singer also rocked a denim ensemble with thigh-high white leather boots:
Kylie Jenner took inspiration from a highlighter and looked amazing (of course):
Kendall Jenner opted for a tailored ensemble (with some sequins), sharing this pic to Instagram:
Scroll down to see more of this year’s best celebrity outfits from weekend one - without a splash of mud in sight:
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK STYLE
Newsletter
Advertisement