Prepare for a healthy dose of wanderlust because Lonely Planet has revealed its recommendations for the top travel destinations of 2018.

Chile takes the coveted top spot of the best country for travellers in 2018, while Seville receives the accolade of number one city in the world to visit next year.

Hot on the Spanish city’s heels is the American comeback city of Detroit and Australia’s often-overlooked capital Canberra.

The leading travel authority chose Belfast and the Causeway Coast in Northern Ireland as the best region to travel to in 2018, with Alaska and Slovenia’s Julian Alps also making the top three.

Meanwhile Tallinn in Estonia has been crowned the best value destination of 2018, closely followed by Lanzarote in the Canary Islands and Arizona in the USA.