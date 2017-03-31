Best Friends Stage Fake Engagement To Get Free Dessert In Restaurant

Cati Domitrovich, 19, and Alex Nagle, 17, aren’t even dating, but that didn’t stop them from getting “engaged” recently.
Last weekend, the best friends, from Texas, went for a meal together to treat themselves after a bad week.
And feeling in a mischievous mood, they pretended to be a couple and staged a fake marriage proposal.
Their ultimate goal? To get a free dessert.
Speaking to BuzzFeed, Domitrovich explained that when she went to the bathroom, Nagle told the waitress he planned to propose and asked her to be on standby to take pictures.
When Domitrovich was back at the table, he got down on one knee and pulled a ring out of his pocket.
When Domitrovich said yes to the fake proposal, the entire restaurant reportedly bust into applause and sure enough, the “happy couple” soon received their dessert.
The friends said they might recreate the stunt in another restaurant, but since Domitrovich’s photos have been retweeted more than 23,000 times, they may need to invest in a disguise.