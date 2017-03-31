Best Friends Stage Fake Engagement To Get Free Dessert In Restaurant

Cati Domitrovich, 19, and Alex Nagle, 17, aren’t even dating, but that didn’t stop them from getting “engaged” recently.

Last weekend, the best friends, from Texas, went for a meal together to treat themselves after a bad week.

And feeling in a mischievous mood, they pretended to be a couple and staged a fake marriage proposal.

Their ultimate goal? To get a free dessert.